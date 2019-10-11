Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Flinn Stadium
Last week: Alleman claimed its third straight win with a 41-33 triumph over United Township. Quincy raced past Geneseo 33-15.
Last meeting: Quincy 63, Alleman 28 (2018)
Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
Overview: Nate Sheets has been dominant the past two weeks with 160 yards rushing against Geneseo and a career-high 287 last week versus United Township. After a 0-3 start, the Pioneers can become playoff eligible with two wins in their last three games. They play Galesburg next week and Rock Island in Week 9. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis is among the Big Six's top passers with more than 1,100 yards. Quincy is averaging more than 36.5 points per game.
