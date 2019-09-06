Basics: 7 p.m., Advance Physical Therapy Field in Quincy

Last week: Alleman was blanked by Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium, 42-0. QND upended Lexington, Mo., 28-13.

Last meeting: Alleman 41, QND 21 (2018)

Twitter: @SchuckWHIG

Overview: Alleman two-way standout Max Contreras suffered a knee injury last Saturday and is waiting on MRI results. Coach Todd Depoorter's team generated only 102 yards against the Knights. The Pioneers had 207 yards rushing and 246 through the air in last year's win over the Raiders. QND quarterback Ike Wiley connected with six different receivers last week. The Raiders had eight different players carry the ball.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments