Basics: 7 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium
Last week: Alleman lost to Quincy Notre Dame 21-17. Sterling rolled past Pekin 47-21.
Last meeting: Sterling 42, Alleman 7 (2018)
Overview: The Pioneers are on the road for the third consecutive week and face a stiff challenge in 5A third-ranked Sterling. The Golden Warriors have outscored the Pioneers 175-42 the past four seasons. Sterling QB Cooper Willman has completed 17 of 21 passes for 318 yards while also rushing for a team-high 225 yards. Alleman has been penalized only five times but it has seven turnovers. The Pioneers try to avoid their second 0-3 start in four years.
