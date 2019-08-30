Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Brady Street Stadium

Last year: Alleman 5-5, Assumption 4-5

Last meeting: Alleman 38, Assumption 19 (2018)

Overview: Alleman back Nate Sheets showed his versatility in last year's meeting, rushing for 146 yards, completing a 41-yard pass and catching an 11-yard pass on a fourth-and-9 play. Junior Zach Carpita won the quarterback battle with Alec Ponder in preseason camp. The Knights are trying to rebound from their first sub-.500 season in a decade. Tyler Kulhanek will start at QB. 

