Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Brady Street Stadium
Last year: Alleman 5-5, Assumption 4-5
Last meeting: Alleman 38, Assumption 19 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Alleman back Nate Sheets showed his versatility in last year's meeting, rushing for 146 yards, completing a 41-yard pass and catching an 11-yard pass on a fourth-and-9 play. Junior Zach Carpita won the quarterback battle with Alec Ponder in preseason camp. The Knights are trying to rebound from their first sub-.500 season in a decade. Tyler Kulhanek will start at QB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.