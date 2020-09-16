Allen Robinson says scrubbing Bears from his social media accounts came from being 'a passionate person'

Nagy twice indicated he has tried to sell Robinson on the idea that the Bears have a history of "taking care of guys" as the process plays out. He said he has "zero concern" that Robinson — who led the Bears with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns last season — doesn't feel valued.

"He's a leader, he's a very important part of our team," Nagy said. "As far as the other part of it, that's not my world. That's on both sides to deal through that, but I think that our players all realize the history that we have here in regards to taking care of guys.

"And it was a really, really good talk that Allen and I had. When you have situations like this, it's only fair that both be able to talk. So hopefully he definitely feels good and he's confident that we want him to be here and that he wants to be here. That's really the ultimate goal in all of this."

Robinson said he didn't know what would come of his social media activity _ he was trending on Twitter by mid-morning — but he noticed and appreciated teammates and fans who called for the Bears to get to work on the extension.

Running back Tarik Cohen and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller all tweeted some form of #ExtendAR or #ExtendARob.