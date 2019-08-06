Thirty-nine Iowa communities, including Clinton, will be a little bit greener thanks to $105,000 in tree-planting grants from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever’s Branching Out partnership.
Communities applied for grants up to $5,000 to fund new trees that will add beauty and save energy. Many of the planting projects will also help replace trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer or by storms – including in Marshalltown, where the 2018 tornado devastated many of the city’s trees.
For Clinton, the grant is $4,703.60 for planting at Clinton County Administration Building and Law Center.
In addition to the funds, communities also receive tree-planning support from Trees Forever. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their area and then assists in creating a care and maintenance plan to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.
This is the 29th year that Alliant Energy and Trees Forever have partnered to offer the Branching Out tree-planting program.
Several communities planted their trees this spring, with many more plantings planned for the fall. To learn more about the program, go to alliantenergy.com/branchingout.
