This four-day event includes music, comedy, film and art at 16 venues. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox and Kat Wright will be among the entertainers. For a schedule, go to http://www.alternatingcurrentsqc.com

General admission tickets start at $15 at www.ticketmaster.com

Thursday-Sunday, downtown Davenport, 16 venues. Tickets start at $15.

 

