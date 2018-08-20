From a screening of "A Quiet Place," and Q&A with the blockbuster film's Bettendorf-born screenwriters to dozens of concerts to pop-up comedy sets and many more happenings, there's a dizzying amount of things to do during the second annual Alternating Currents,which kicks off Thursday and features events at several venues, businesses and outdoor spaces around downtown Davenport. A majority of the festival's offerings, including professional wrestling matches, are free and open to the public. A $20 weekend pass will cover all shows to be held this weekend at the Redstone Room, Stardust and the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Tickets for the headlining event — a Dr. Dog concert at the Adler Theatre on Saturday — cost $33-$43 and are on sale Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office. Purchasing a ticket to see Dr. Dog will get festival-goers $5 off a weekend pass. For more info, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com, where you'll find instructions on how to download the festival's mobile app that details a full lineup.
Thursday-Sunday, downtown Davenport, $20 for weekend pass
