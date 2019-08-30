Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field

Last year: Alton 5-5, Moline 9-2

Last meeting: None since 2000

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetmol

Overview: Both teams qualified for the postseason a year ago. Alton fell in the opening round and Moline lost to Batavia in the second round. The Maroons, just outside of the state's top 10 in the preseason Class 7A rankings, return all five offensive linemen along with tight end Jacob Pauwels.

