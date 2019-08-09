Caregiving for individuals with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias has a unique set of challenges.
Sometimes, Alzheimer’s is referred to as a “family disease” because the stress of caregiving and watching a person’s decline affects all family members.
Fatigue tends to occur as the caregiver reacts to the behavioral changes dementia causes. Quite often, the caregiver defaults to saying "no," or trying to correct the person's response. These situations tend to turn into arguments.
It's not possible to control the behavior of the person with dementia, but it is possible to manage how to respond.
One of the most important factors in avoiding caregiving fatigue is to always remember to take time to care for yourself. Taking an Alzheimer's caregiving training class or joining a support group can help ease stress. Spending time in prayer is important, too, even if it must be scheduled.
It’s good to keep in mind that although caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s may bring difficult moments, there will be good days as well. There will still be humor, joy and friendship when it’s least expected.
Whether your loved one needs assistance with activities of daily living, light housework, transportation services, or even just companionship, Services@Home offers a helping hand to area seniors, making aging at home both safe and full of life.
If you or someone you know might benefit from our services, call 844-359-4446 to learn more. Take advantage of our free consultation to discuss services to fit your needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.