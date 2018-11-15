1. Festival of Trees
In case you aren't already feeling the spirit of the holiday season, the start of the annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees this weekend might help. It kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. During that time, you can stroll through a display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade, featuring helium balloons, marching bands, floats and more, is also set for Saturday and steps off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. Admission to the Festivals of Tree display costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
2. Davina and The Vagabonds the Redstone Room
See Davina and The Vagabonds, a jazz/blues band from the Twin Cities with the Quad-City based special guest Mo Carter & Co. this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' in concert
Attention casual and die-hard fans of Harry Potter: Here's a one-of-a-kind way to experience the series' second movie, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring a screening of the film with accompaniment from a live orchestra performing John Williams’ score. Tickets, $25-$60, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office and online at qcso.org or by calling 563-322-7276.
4. 'A Wrinkle In Time'
Playcrafters presents "A Wrinkle in Time," a sci-fi adventure play adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's award-winning literary classic, this weekend at the barn theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13 and are available at playcrafters.com.
5. Chris Janson at Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of songs currently frequenting country radio such as "Drunk Girl" and "Fix A Drink," then you may want to see the artist behind those tunes, Chris Janson, perform this weekend at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $30, $40, $45, $50, $60, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
6. The Peterson Brothers
See The Peterson Brothers, a blues/funk/rock 'n' roll band based in Austin, Texas and made up of brothers Glenn Jr., who is 21, and Alex, who is 19, play a concert, presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moline Vikings Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Tickets cost $10 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members and $12 for general admission. For more info, visit http://www.mvbs.org/events.php.
