Amazin' at-bat: Mets' Guillorme draws 22-pitch walk vs Hicks

"It was probably the last thing I thought was going to happen, to be honest, because it's never happened before," Hicks told St. Louis media. "I don't even think I've had a 13 pitch at-bat in my career."

Hicks was scheduled to pitch one inning. But after the long matchup, he was pulled. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt thanked the umpiring crew for not enforcing the rule that relievers must face at least three batters unless they're injured.

"Common sense prevailed," Shildt said.

Hicks said he felt fine, other than being a little tired in his legs, after the remarkable return to the mound.

Guillorme also felt good, especially after he wound up scoring the tiebreaking run on a bases-loaded walk to Francisco Lindor in the Mets' 7-5 win at Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Carlos Martínez worked four innings in the start for St. Louis, allowing two runs and five hits. Matt Carpenter and Tyler O'Neill doubled for the Cardinals.

Stras not stressed: Washington star Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning because of a problem with his left calf that he called "nothing major."