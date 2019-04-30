Amelia Thomas

Thomas

The Loyola of Chicago softball recruit guided the Rockets to their first state championship in 13 years last spring. Thomas batted .596 with 66 runs, 19 doubles, 9 homers and 47 RBI along with a 7-1 pitching record. She was captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team. In volleyball, Thomas was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and first team all-Western Illinois after posting 167 kills and 228 digs for a 22-win Rockridge squad.

