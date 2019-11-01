America, the Grammy Award-winning band whose hits include “Sister Golden Hair” and “A Horse With No Name,” will be in concert at 8 pm. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $35 and up, are available at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/ . Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. all-ages show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $35 up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Load comments