American Red Cross to hold virtual A Taste on the River
To celebrate 25 years of the American Red Cross serving the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois there will be a virtual version of the A Taste on the River.

In previous years, guests gathered on the banks of the Mississippi to support the Red Cross mission and enjoy culinary delights, live music and an auction of unique items donated by local businesses and individuals.

This year there will be a special free virtual 30-minute celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Hosted by WQAD 8 Anchor Angie Sharp, guests will virtually enjoy tantalizing culinary experiences featuring Rhythm City Casino Chef Gary Ames and Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Chef Matt Meadows, as well as a live music performance from Phyllis and One Shark.

There also will be an online silent auction of unique items. For a full list of auction items, visit redcrossauction.givesmart.com.

To register, visit toredcross.org/taste.

