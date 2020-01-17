AMY KLOBUCHAR

- Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
- Close the carried interest and big oil loopholes
- Direct the Department of Justice to update its guidelines to ensure aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws
- Establish portable, worker-owned UP Accounts for retirement savings
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy
