AMY KLOBUCHAR
AMY KLOBUCHAR

  • Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
  • Increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
  • Close the carried interest and big oil loopholes
  • Direct the Department of Justice to update its guidelines to ensure aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws
  • Establish portable, worker-owned UP Accounts for retirement savings
  • Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy

 

