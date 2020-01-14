Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar during the editorial board meeting at the Quad-City Times, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Davenport.

  • ​Strengthen sanctions against Russia
  • Renew committments to the UN and NATO
  • Restore American leadership by rebuilding and fully funding the State Department
  • Rebuild a relationship with Cuba that leads to lifting the embargo
  • Strengthen relationships with Japan, South Korea and Asian Pacific countries
  • Support negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians that leads to a two-state solution
  • Rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement
  • Extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty
  • End the war in Afghanistan and bring all troops home within four years
