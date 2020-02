“An American in Paris” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St. Davenport. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by terrific dance numbers in this story about a World War II veteran who chooses to make a name for himself as painter in Paris. Tickets, at $40.50, $53, $68, are available at www.ticketmaster.com