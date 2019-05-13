The German American Heritage Center opens a new exhibit exploring German classical composers, such as Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn, who helped shape the German culture and identity. The exhibit opens May 19 at the museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

May 19-Sept. 25, German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $3-$5

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments