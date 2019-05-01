Clinton, Iowa logo

With flooding sweeping through Eastern Iowa, residents along the Mississippi River are preparing to be displaced.

The Red Cross has been prepared to offer shelter in Clinton and Camanche since Monday night, and sent volunteers to staff the site, Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave., Clinton.

“We’ve had some inquiries, but we’ve yet to have anyone utilize the facility for those purposes,” said Josh Eggers, parks and recreation director.

Cots and shelters are available at the site.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Quad-City Times education reporter.

Load comments