With flooding sweeping through Eastern Iowa, residents along the Mississippi River are preparing to be displaced.
The Red Cross has been prepared to offer shelter in Clinton and Camanche since Monday night, and sent volunteers to staff the site, Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave., Clinton.
“We’ve had some inquiries, but we’ve yet to have anyone utilize the facility for those purposes,” said Josh Eggers, parks and recreation director.
Cots and shelters are available at the site.
