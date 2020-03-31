Analysis: USA Basketball may face roster challenges for 2021

"It's not a matter of the rest of the world catching up to the U.S. It's that the rest of the world has been caught up for quite some time,'' Bryant, who died in a January helicopter crash, said in China last summer. "It's to the point now where the U.S., we're going to win some and we're going to lose some. That's just how it goes."

The one-year delay is going to cause issues for some other nations as well.

If Greece qualifies for the Olympics — the tournaments that will decide the last four spots are going to be rescheduled at some point, with Greece one of the 24 nations still in that mix — then reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a massive decision to make. And he'll have to make it probably around the same time that he signs a new NBA contract worth something around $200 million. Rudy Gobert can be free in the summer of 2021 as well, which could impact France. Marc Gasol will be a year older, which might weigh on his decision to play for Spain or not.

But for the Americans, next summer could be particularly problematic. And again, that's if next season in the NBA is even over by July. Until USA Basketball knows what will happen there, it remains stuck in limbo and unable to resume the process of building the next Olympic roster.

All that is clear so far is the road to another gold medal for the red, white and blue won't be easy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0