Twenty years ago, Mark Roberts heard about a plan hatched by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to reintroduce trumpeter swans — a once plentiful bird that was wiped out during the 1800s — to north-central Iowa.

Roberts, an interpretive naturalist for Clinton County Conservation, wondered: Why just north-central Iowa? What if Clinton County raised its own money to restore the majestic white birds that had been killed off by pioneers who drained the wetlands and hunted without limit?

The energetic Roberts started making calls and sending emails. How much do breeding trumpeters cost? Where could they be placed? How can we get the money?

With his leadership, money was raised, locations to launch the birds were identified and the county’s trumpeter swan restoration program became so successful that today it’s not unusual to see dozens of trumpeters, roaming free in county farm fields. People get so used to seeing them, they forget at one time there wasn’t a single trumpeter left in Iowa.

This kind of think-big, do-the-work leadership has been characteristic of Roberts’ 30 years with Clinton County Conservation, leading to numerous innovations in teaching and promoting conservation. Probably the most far-reaching has been the purchase of a pontoon boat to take kids and adults onto the Mississippi River to teach about it, rather than explaining from shore.

For these accomplishments and more, Roberts, 56, of Durant will receive the 2023 Oberholtzer Award for present-day conservation leadership from Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. The presentation will be Saturday, Feb. 25, during a Nahant fundraiser at The Bend Event Center, East Moline.

The award is named for Ernest Oberholtzer (1884-1977), a Davenport native, explorer, author and champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota. In addition to present-day conservation, awards will be presented for past and future leadership. The purpose is to recognize individual efforts in protecting the natural world, to promote awareness and to inspire others to action.

The job of interpretive naturalist is to teach about nature, but Roberts thinks and dreams “outside the box” on ways to do that better, to reach more people, said Jessica Steines, a fellow Clinton County Conservation naturalist who nominated Roberts for the award.

“We’re the only county in Iowa that has a pontoon boat on waterways,” she said. “That’s huge.”

Idea for the boat

The idea for the boat came to Roberts in stages. He noticed that during field trips to Rock Creek Park, “students were not latching on to the concept that we were studying the Mississippi River,” he said.

“Since all you can see are shallow, narrow sloughs around the park, the fact that we were on the fourth-largest river on Earth was just an abstract concept. The backwaters look more like a farm pond than a small part of a complex river system.”

A wildlife cruise Roberts took with his wife, Karma, while vacationing in Florida was his inspiration; Clinton County needed a boat, he thought.

But, how to pay for it and, after that, how to pay for the upkeep and fuel so cruises could be offered at no cost to schools?

Roberts eventually earned the support of his board as well as the Clinton County Development Association and seven wildlife-related nonprofits.

Since its first cruise in September 2002, the boat named Blue Heron has averaged more than 200 trips annually. That means more than 92,000 passengers have experienced the river up close — the sight of a turtle sunning on a log, the hammering of a woodpecker in a shoreline tree, the fishy smell of the river’s sloughs, the feel of wind on their faces as the boat picks up speed.

“When you have an idea, you have to get people to believe,” Steines said. The county’s conservation board was understandably nervous about endorsing the boat. “They don’t want anything to fail. They have to answer the question of whether something is a good use of taxpayer dollars. You have to convince (people) that (certain projects) are worthwhile, are impactful.”

And Roberts did that, time and again. “He was always fighting,” Steines said.

As Roberts himself sometimes says, “Whether you sink or swim is largely dependent on how hard you kick.”

Displays, canoes, birds, golf, prairies

Of course, one can’t always be on a pontoon boat.

Displays and programs inside of buildings often are the only available venues for teaching, and Roberts tried to make those experiences the best they could be.

He took on the reinvention of the Eden Valley Nature Center near Baldwin that he recalled had “hideous goldenrod-colored carpet and a stained ceiling with shotgun pellet holes from when the front window had been shot out.”

And when county conservation was building its brand-new Mississippi River Eco-Tourism Center in Rock Creek Park that opened in 2012, he encouraged his fellow conservationists to “think big” about exhibits.

Among its four major displays are an 8,000-gallon aquarium with keeper-size river fish and a backwater habitat display with a see-through acrylic tube that visitors can crawl through to feel part of the habitat.

While the Blue Heron got people on the river, Roberts and a fellow naturalist came up with a second wild boat idea, the purchase of two, 29-foot Kevlar canoes with birch bark paint schemes that resemble the voyageur canoes of early French explorers.

These canoes are just the right size for a classroom of students, they are a terrific team-building tool (everyone must work together to get to where they want to go) and they work well for teaching paddling skills because the instructors are in the boat with the kids, Roberts said. Also, “they look cool!”

Because birds are the form of wildlife people are most familiar with, Roberts made it his mission to help people become better birders — to help them spot and identify birds by appearance and sound. First he offered cruises dedicated to birds on the Blue Heron, and then he and birder Kelly McKay of Hampton came up with the idea of offering bird workshops in counties all over the state.

This time Roberts — along with numerous partner organizations — landed a substantial grant from REAP-CEP, the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection-Conservation Education Program, to fund the program.

For those who enjoy the outdoors and exercise but aren’t interested in nature programs, Roberts introduced disc golf courses.

“I was allured by the game because it was outside and free to play,” he said. “All you needed was a golf disc or Frisbee! There were no lines and no tee times.” He convinced staff and board members who never had heard of the sport that it was a good idea, and today there are seven courses throughout the county.

In collaboration with the Clinton County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Roberts took on the challenge of teaching children about prairies. They wanted kids to know about this dynamic ecosystem of grasses, flowers, soil and animals that once comprised most of the land in Iowa.

To do this, they helped children plant about 20 prairie patches across the county, many still growing.

It’s about the kids

In everyday life, Roberts is something of a “larger-than-life character,” Steines said. “He’s a big guy and he has a presence about him. He gets your attention. He’s very funny, very smart and has a quick wit. And he notices the small stuff, the unnoticeable stuff.”

She offers as an example times when they were driving together through the countryside, times when she might be thinking of the day ahead while Roberts with his “eagle eyes would be scanning everywhere, spotting a fox or a bald eagle from miles away.

“He’s always scanning, always observing.”

While much is written about how today’s youth are nature-deprived and addicted to electronic devices, Roberts finds that grade-school-aged kids are little-changed from when he started his job.

And in the end, kids are what Roberts’ legacy is about.

It is “not about a pontoon boat, a nature center, awards or a program,” Alan Green, former county conservation board member, said. “It is in the children — children Roberts inspired to appreciate nature and to take the earth’s health into account as they live their lives.”

Roberts, who retired in January, agrees.

“Giving kids their first glimpses into nature has been the greatest privilege of my career,” he said. “The students at the kindergarten, first- and second-grade levels are so excited for their first chance to hold a snake, pet a salamander, see a dead fish or catch a cricket frog.

“I learned on my first day, dirt washes off and water dries. Don’t let either hold you back from diving right in with the kids. Nothing is more fun for me or the children than getting in the mud and water to see what nature has hiding.”