Andover man faces new sexual assault charges

CAMBRIDGE — An Andover man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with sex-related crimes.

Kobe M. Perry, 20, was charged Wednesday with five counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

According to the charges, he allegedly committed five sexual acts with a female having the same initials between Jan. 1, 2019, and May 30, 2019.

Perry appeared before Judge Clayton Lee Wednesday and waived formal arraignment of the charges and penalties as well as his preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial conference was set for March 18.

He also appeared Wednesday in a case filed last August involving two other females. In that case, Perry is charged with two counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and one count misdemeanor sexual abuse.

One of the assault charges alleges activity took place between Feb. 8, 2018, and May 1, 2018; the other alleges a sex act took place on July 19, 2019. That case was continued to March 18. He is not in custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0