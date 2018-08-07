WESTFIELD, Ind. — Andrew Luck spent two straight offseasons contemplating how it would feel to play football again.
He'll find out Thursday night.
Coach Frank Reich announced Tuesday that Luck would start and could play most of the first quarter in the Indianapolis Colts' preseason opener at Seattle.
"I'll be excited and a little nervous," Luck acknowledged after practice. "There were one or two moments where I wondered if, 'Am I ever going to be able to do this again?'"
He wasn't the only one asking that question during a nearly 600-day wait between starts. And he's not the only one who will be nervous lining up against the Seahawks' traditionally strong defense.
Much has changed since Luck performed in a televised game.
There's a new general manager and a new coach in town. There's been another new offense installed and Luck is still trying to learn everybody's names. Even the once formidable offense has undergone a major revamp.
Rookie Quenton Nelson and free agent signee Matt Slauson have moved in as the new starting guards. Tight Eric Ebron and receiver Ryan Grant are promising new targets for Luck, who will be handing off to second-year running back Marlon Mack for the first time in a game Thursday.
Luck can't wait to see how it all works together — even if it takes an entire preseason to work out the kinks.
"Every day I feel a little bit better about my technique in those team drills," he said. "And also I feel better, I feel stronger, I feel more fit, I feel like my arm has a little more in it and a little more in it and a little more in it. I'm certainly feeling more comfortable in the offense."
That's all good news for Colts fans who cringed at the notion their bright, young star may never return to his pre-injury form following surgery.
But after looking understandably rusty at his first training camp practice, Luck has shown indications he is getting back to his old ways.
"We're doing end of half situation or end of game situation and he's just bailing out of there, 100 mph and that's a tough throw to kind of turn and make that," Reich said. "That's definitely checking something off (the list)."
Yanda getting close: Ravens coach John Harbaugh is reaping some health benefits with the return of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.
"Seeing him out there doing individual drills was good for my blood pressure," Harbaugh said.
Yanda participated in individual drills during the team's two-day, joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Iowa star won't play in the Ravens-Rams preseason game Thursday night, saying it will likely take three weeks to get into game shape. He could be held out of the three preseason games as a precaution, but said he plans to be ready for Baltimore's opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9.
When he does return, the Ravens will rely heavily on Yanda to anchor the offensive line after he missed the final 14 games last season with a fractured ankle. He also sat out the early part of training camp following shoulder surgery.
Bosa injured: Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left practice early on Tuesday because of a left foot injury.
Bosa has 23 career sacks in two seasons since being drafted third overall in the 2016 draft, including an NFL-record 19 sacks in his first 20 games.
Bosa has never missed a game because of injury, forming one of the top pass-rush tandems in the NFL with Melvin Ingram.
Callaway in trouble: Antonio Callaway didn't take long to run into trouble with the Browns.
The fourth-round draft pick and wide receiver from Florida, who arrived in Cleveland with a history of issues while in college, was cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.
According to a report by police in Strongsville, Ohio, Callaway was pulled over in his car after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Police found a "small amount" of marijuana and cited Callaway, who was stopped on a day off for Cleveland's players at training camp.
The Browns selected Callaway in this year's draft despite his checkered past. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit card fraud case, and he tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine in February. That offense caused teams to stay away from him, but not the Browns.
Smith fought depression: Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. says he battled depression during his 16-year career with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.
Smith, who retired after the 2016 season and now works as an analyst for the NFL Network, told NFL.com that despite making five Pro Bowls and being selected All-Pro twice he "routinely felt trapped, inferior and alone" and often asked himself "what's wrong with me?"
The 39-year-old Smith said by his final season with Carolina in 2013 he was so overwhelmed he didn't know how to handle his emotions and "was a cynic of everything and everyone."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.