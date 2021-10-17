'Andy Griffith Show' actor dies

Betty Lynn, the actor best known for playing Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has died at 95.

The Andy Griffith Museum, which the Surry Arts Council operates in Mount Airy, N.C., announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Betty Lynn," read a post on the museum's social media page. "Thank you to all for your prayers, cards, and love. Betty will be dearly missed by all of us. We love you, Betty."

Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council, released a statement about her friend Lynn on Sunday.

"It has been my tremendous honor and joy to work with Betty and to be her friend for many years. It was clear from our first encounter that faith, family, friends, and — very, very importantly — her fans are the things that meant the most to her," Jones' statement read. "Betty brought so much joy and love to so many people. Betty's performances onscreen and the memories of her by those who were fortunate to meet her and know her will enable those feelings to continue."

Lynn began acting professionally in TV and film in the late 1940s, including in "Sitting Pretty" (1948), starring Robert Young, Clifton Webb, and Maureen O'Hara.