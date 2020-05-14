Anheuser-Busch gives almost $1M to UI Children’s Hospital; Donation caps Carson King’s impromptu fundraiser

IOWA CITY — Fulfilling its very public promise from September to match any donations unassuming fundraiser Carson King generated for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Anheuser-Busch on March 6 gave $920,112 to the campus’ philanthropic arm.

That is the exact total amassed in King’s Venmo account between Sept. 14 — when he made his impromptu appeal — and Sept. 30, when he ended the far-reaching campaign that in total generated more than $3 million.

Both Busch and Venmo early in the campaign vowed to match King’s fundraising total through the end of the month — although the total was under $10,000 when they agreed to make the match.

Venmo fulfilled its promise to give the nearly $1 million in October, according to the UI Center for Advancement. The Gazette on Feb. 19 reported Busch had not yet fulfilled its commitment nearly five months after the fundraiser ended.

Center spokeswoman Dana Larson said that’s typical for large gifts.

“Anyone who generously gives a gift to the university can specify how and when it will be given,” she said. “In particular, larger gifts are often given over time.”