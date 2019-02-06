Get to know one of the newest exhibits at the Figge Art Museum, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Curator Vanessa Sage will give a talk introducing "Animals in the Museum," which features 60 works of art and will be on display through April 28." Her talk starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum. Admission is free, as it is every Thursday after 5 p.m. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.

Bi-State Digital Editor

