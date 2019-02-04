"Animals at the Museum," an exhibit featuring 60 works of art depicting animals and connections to them, is now open at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Curator Vanessa Sage will give a talk starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday introducing the exhibit. Admission is free, as it is every Thursday after 5 p.m. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.

5 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free

