The first AniMuseum event at the Putnam will include events, panels, special guests, vendors, artists, cosplay, a masquerade, rave, museum exclusives and more in a convention of anime and Japanese culture from 11 a.m. until midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933. Tickets cost $25. To register, go to http://www.putnam.org/getdoc/8cadb5ed-56ca-41c3-8b3c-1ea981b70afc/Con-Registration
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $25.
