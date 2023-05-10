Anitra Johnson has been a nurse for twenty years, and she was “Super, super, super excited” to have this honor bestowed upon her. She’s been acknowledged in the past, but nothing like this honor. She said, “You're told that you're doing a good job. But I've never had anything of this magnitude, so I'm just extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a nominee. I'm seriously just blown away by it.” She was an LPN for the first thirteen years of her career, and then she finished her Registered Nurse degree in 2015. She currently works as a Methadone Nurse, where she gives medication-assisted treatment (MAT) at the Unity Point Health Center For Alcohol Drug Services (CADS) in Rock Island.

Johnson’s nominator had this to say about her, “Anitra has been a nurse at the Methadone Clinic in Rock Island for almost 7 years now. She is a compassionate person who makes all of the clients feel heard and respected. She always lets them know how proud of them she is and that the team supports their recovery. She talks with them about their accomplishments and their struggles, and she forms strong positive bonds with them. She is a great nurse, a great person, and a strong advocate for recovery.”

Anitra explains that her job isn’t just handing out medication, “We offer counseling, and any other therapeutic techniques to keep our patients on the right path, and how to deal with their substance abuse disorder. That’s basically what I do.” She goes on to explain what is involved in helping people with the medication, “I give this medication daily to them and I assess them to make sure they are able to take their dose, and make sure that they have not used any opiates. I watch them drink it. I ask them how they're feeling after they take the medication, and the most important question I ask is if they feel that the current dose that they're on is effective. Because the methadone does work, it keeps them from experiencing cravings and any signs of withdrawal. It does work, but we just have to get them up to that therapeutic dose.”

Johnson has always been a caretaker. When she was twenty years old, she was granted legal custody of her younger brother and sister, who were five and six years old at that time. What really inspired her to become a nurse, was the help and care she received from a nurse named Carol at St. Luke’s Hospital (now known as Genesis West). Johnson stated, “She just sat down with me a couple of times, and just talked to me. And she listened to me, and she listened to all my fears. But the most important thing to me is that she was nonjudgmental. She listened, and she was sympathetic, and she was empathetic. I feel like I've tried to model myself after how she treated me, to be all that I could be for my patients and the clients that I serve. So yeah, she really made a huge impact and I'll never forget that.”

Johnson took her experience, and the lessons she learned, and translated them into what she does for her clients at CADS. She stated, “I'm not a bedside nurse. I'm just a nurse at a window, but I think my job, the most important aspect is to just be nonjudgmental and to be empathetic to them, to put myself in their shoes, you know, because you hear stories, and you understand the people. They have lapses, and that's understood. But let's not make them feel bad about it, or about themselves. So, just keep boosting them up. Let them know that they can do this. That they can get better. And most of our clients are actually out here living their lives because of this medication. They're out here working, they're enjoying their family, they're enjoying being out in the community now because of this clinic. So yeah. It's very rewarding.”

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, Johnson said, “My favorite part would probably have to be laughing and joking with the clients. It's not always serious at the window and just getting to know them, knowing about their children, and what their goals are, what they're pursuing now that they're on their path of being sober. I just really enjoy them. It’s just me. I'm the only nurse in the building, and I work with other counselors and staff, but I'm the only nurse there. So, 90% of my interaction is with the clients. I enjoy them.” She explained that when you work alone, you have to be motivated, and a self-starter.

Johnson talked about how much she loves doing what she does and loves caring for her patients and clients. She said, “I still love being a nurse. Even if I went from just passing medication to just being there for patients and clients, even if just to hold their hands. We’re still nurses, and I just love every aspect of it. I really do. Even when I was LPN, I did long-term care. I loved working with the elderly. It's a really good job to have, and I think anyone that cares about people, I really feel that they should become a nurse. I'm so serious.”