While training to run for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Aaron Hagens of Davenport injured his ankle two weeks before race time. 

To prepare for the hilly course, Hagens was training with friends for his third Bix 7, and in the three days leading up to his injury, he ran 40 miles. "It was a bad idea," Hagens said. 

Though he had to stop training to let his ankle heal, he still felt good about how the race went and ran the full seven miles Saturday morning. 

Hagens had his friends to cheer him on and keep him going during the race, he said. 

Before the race, Hagens received a text from his father that read: "Good luck, I want to see you in the top 100." 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments