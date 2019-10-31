Ann Hochhausen, now of Bettendorf, tried to retire a few times.
But each time she tried to call it a career, she was offered a job that she couldn't refuse.
Hochhausen was born the seventh of nine children in a small Wisconsin town. Upon graduating from college, "I wanted to get out of rural Wisconsin and see some of the world, so I thought, 'I'll join the Army,'" she said.
And see the world she did — by the time she retired as Lt. Col. Hochhausen in 2009, she had served as head nurse of postpartum at the 2nd General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany; the first perinatal clinical nurse specialist in the Army; nurse at the 28th Combat Support Hospital in Tikrit, Iraq; and director of OB-GYN for the nursing specialty course of the entire Army nurse corps.
She quotes Charles Dickens when describing her yearlong deployment in Iraq: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
In the time leading up to her deployment, she said, "You could hear in the news, this drumbeat leading up to the war in Iraq. I truly didn't understand invading Iraq in response to 9/11… but I'm active duty, so we don't decide where we go to war. When you get orders, you go."
Hochhausen tended to both injured U.S. soldiers and Iraqis at the 200-bed Combat Support Hospital. She describes the difficulty of seeing firsthand the destruction of war — including severely injured children — and trying to align what she saw on the ground with the claims of politicians in support of the war.
"It was way more trauma than I had seen in my lifetime. You kind of steel yourself from it, and you say, 'OK, I'm in charge, so I have to put forward the face of being in charge. We're strong, we're brave, and we take care of whoever comes through the door.'"
One of the Iraqis she treated was Tariq Aziz, a close advisor to Saddam Hussein.
In the first four months at the hospital, Hochhausen performed more than 1,000 surgeries. When a second hospital was established in Tikrit, she was named head nurse.
Hochhausen was also an ambassador of peace to the Iraqi people. Since she had OB-GYN experience, she traveled to a small village to provide care for pregnant Iraqi women. That, she says, was some of the most fascinating and rewarding time in Iraq.
"When I look back on it all, on one hand, I feel pride about the care that we medical people gave, and that we lived up to our standards always," she said. "On the other hand, if there's a moral injury that we all suffer from, those who participated in the Iraq War, it's knowing that deep inside, this war was undertaken for reasons that we still don't really know. But we weren't told the truth. The American people weren't told the truth. We were misled."
When her deployment ended, Hochhausen received treatment for PTSD. She also underwent surgery and grueling rehabilitation for a shoulder that was injured first from overuse, then from jumping off the back of a convoy that was under attack.
"I had times where I had dreams and remember awful cases, burns and things like that — the smells and the sounds," she said. "All of that bubbles up, especially when you come home. I realized, having experienced depression before in my life, I needed some help. I wasn't afraid to do that. A lot of soldiers are afraid."
After retirement, Hochhausen moved from Hawaii to Iowa in 2010 to be closer to family and to assist her ill sister. Since then, she married for the first time and began teaching OB-GYN to Black Hawk College Nursing students.
