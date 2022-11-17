Annawan man charged after fatal accident on Rt. 78

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Annawan man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a Sept. 8 accident that resulted in a fatality.

Justin M. Kirchner, 21, has a Nov. 28 preliminary hearing scheduled in the case. He stated that he would hire private counsel.

The Class 2 felony charge was filed Oct. 21, and Kirchner was arraigned as to the charges and penalties by Judge Dana McReynolds on Nov. 9. If found guilty, he faces a prison term of 3-7 years, although the charge is also probationable.

According to the charge, Kirchner was driving a 2020 Ford on Illinois Route 78 in Alba Township with methamphetamine in his system when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident that was the proximate cause of the death of Jeanne Johnson.

He also faces traffic citations for driving too fast for conditions, failure to wear a seat belt and improper lane usage. According to those citations, the accident happened at 4:44 a.m. on Route 78, approximately 1,338 feet north of Engels Road.