See "Annie" at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island before the show wraps up its run this week. Only one performance date remains for the musical, set in 1930s New York City and about an orphan named Annie, including 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, $46.73, are available at circa21.com.

