Alan & Rosaland Smith

50th Anniversary

Alan and Rosaland (Chyma) Smith of Davenport are celebrating their 50th

wedding anniversary on March 27th, 2021. They were united in marriage at

St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Iowa City, Iowa. They have three sons

Nathan (Alicia), Andrew (Jill), and Adam (Kamiel) along with eight grandchildren.

A celebration was held pre covid in Hawaii.

OH WHAT A RIDE IT'S BEEN!

