Conicella 70th Anniversary Angiolina & Joseph “Peppi” Conicella , formerly of Rock Island, are celebrating their 70th anniversary.Angie and Joe, both of Corpisanti, Italy, were married February 9th, 1952, in Lama Dei Peligna, Italy. They immigrated to the United States in 1955.They have three children: Florenza McClay (deceased), Debby Norton (Columbia, SC), and Robert Conicella (Des Moines, IA). They have two grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Mr. Conicella retired from John Deere Harvester after 33 years. He keeps active as the family’s handyman, and is a skilled jack-of-all-trades.

Mrs. Conicella was employed as a seamstress at Seaford Clothing. She continues to cook amazing Italian food, and loves baking cookies for her friends and family

.This young couple now resides in Des Moines, and spends their winters in South Carolina.

Feel free reach out on Facebook and wish them a happy anniversary!

