Brad & Nancy Nelson

Brad and Nancy Nelson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at an open house in their home. They were married on August 7, 1971 at St Andrews Lutheran Church in Park Ridge, Illinois. Nancy Nelson, nee Kauffman, was a first grade teacher in Waukesha, Wisconsin and Mesa, Arizona. Brad was a pilot in the Air Force for 10 years. He flew F-4s in Viet Nam, several other aircraft and ended as a Flight Examiner at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. After the Air Force he worked for Snap-on Tools for 21 years and retired as Branch Manager in Davenport, Iowa. In retirement Nancy and Brad have enjoyed working as seasonal cast members at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They have two grown sons: Lance in LeClaire, Iowa and Ryan and his wife Christine in Nevada, Iowa.