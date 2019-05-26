Thomas and Katherine Bradley of Bettendorf, Iowa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Thomas Bradley and Katherine Stipp were married on May 24, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Moline. Thomas retired from the state of Iowa as a juvenile probation officer and Katherine retired from Royal Neighbors of America and then later from AFLAC. Their children are Megan (Steve) Belt of Bennington, Nebraska and Michael Bradley of Kansas City, Missouri. They have two grandchildren.
