Alyssa Gordon

Steve and Conni Bristol, 412 N. Center St., Geneseo, celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on March 16th. Conni Enyeart and Steven Bristol, were married March 16, 1979, in Geneseo. Their children are Andrea (Jason) Gentry, Geneseo; Katie (Josh) Bristol, Geneseo; Andrew (Lindsey) Bristol, Rock Island; and Jonal (Rick) McKinley, Dekalb. They have seven grandchildren. Steve retired from Wirth, Inc. in 2017 after 40 years. Conni is employed at Vorac Pharmacy.

