Mike and Marlys Busch, of Long Grove, IA, are celebrating their 50th anniversary! Family and friends are invited to a reception, June 23rd, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the McCausland United Methodist Church, McCausland, IA. The couple was married June 21st, 1969 and are the parents of Danielle (Christopher) Whitcanack, McCausland and Jeremy Busch, Long Grove. Grandchildren are Isabelle and Zoey Whitcanack. The couple requests no gifts.

