Charlotte & Craig McManus

Congratulations Charlotte and Craig McManus on your wonderful 60 Year Anniversary Ask either one of them and they will tell you It Was Love At First Sight. Craig and Charlotte (Hagen) McManus were married on August 26, 1961 in Albert Lea, MN. It was then that Charlotte joined Craig in Grinnell Iowa where Craig was a student athlete finishing college. Charlotte was his biggest cheerleader then and remains now. The couple moved to Davenport in 1972 where they currently live in their one and only house on Lorton Avenue. They love their land and have done much over the years to beautify it. Craig, a self-employed business owner has served as President and CEO of McManus Forms, Inc. Charlotte, then and now, can be spotted a mile away as she is a fashion extraordinaire. It was that sparkle and shine that caught Craig’s attention and has kept it for 60 years. Charlotte has taken the word “bling” to a whole different level. The couple has enjoyed extensive travel over the years. Within the US, South Padre Island, Texas became their home away from home. Abroad, they have traveled to a multitude of places. The Trains of Europe Tour and Aruba are two of their favorites. Over the years they spent a great deal of time on the golf course together and entertaining many. They lovingly raised their 3 children: Lisa, Merredyth, and Matt and are most proud of their 8 grandchildren. Additionally, they have loved and cared for their precious Great Danes over the years. Grandpa Craig and Grandma Char have shown great generosity to those they have crossed paths with. The family will celebrate this milestone of their 60th wedding anniversary by gathering for a special dinner this month.