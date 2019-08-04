{{featured_button_text}}
Cook
Alyssa Gordon

Jerry and Barb Cook of Bettendorf recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on August 2, 1969 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, Nebraska. Both are recently retired - Jerry from American Family Insurance and Barb from Eastern Iowa Community College District. They are the proud parents of Stacey (Joe) Drish and Melissa (Mike) Stalkfleet and the proud grandparents of Preston, Kaitlyn, Jordyn, Savana, and Bryce, all of LeClaire.

