Larry and Diane Dankert will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 7th, 2019. Larry is retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, and is currently a Deacon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Buffalo, Iowa. Diane worked in the florist industry, and in education. She currently volunteers at Genesis West Hospital. She also has various ministries within her parish. Larry and Diane met in Dubuque, Iowa, where they spent the earliest years of their marriage. The two moved to Davenport in 1981. They have two children: Merrily Ann (deceased) and Daniel. They are thankful for the many years God has allowed them to spend together and look forward to many more.
