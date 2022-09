Darrell and Dee (Hauser) Hillyer of Davenport, Iowa will celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. The couple was married September 9, 1972 at St. John’s Pleasant Hill Church in rural Nashau, Iowa. Their family includes two children and four grandchildren. Dan Hiller of Davenport and daughter Addison. Robin (Edward) Tesch of Texas and their children Maxwell, Madeline, and Marin Tesch. The family celebrated by taking a family cruise to Eastern Caribbean and Universal Studios.