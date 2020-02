Dave and Betty (Petrehn) Zimmer will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on February 22, 2020. They were married February 20, 1960 in Clinton, Ia. Their children are Mike (Tammy), Jim (Denise), Steve (Angel), Ron (Kelli), Karen (Mike) and Kristine (Michael). They have 20 grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. They will be celebrating at 4pm mass, Sat. Feb. 22nd at St. Ann’s followed by private family dinner