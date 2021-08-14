Dennis & Vi Strobbe

They were married on August 20, 1971 at St Ann’s Church in Long Grove, IA.

Dennis retired from farming and working at American Honda in 2009. Vi (Holst) retired from John Deere Information Systems 2016. They enjoy spending time working in their flower beds and garden. Weekends are spent watching Hawkeye Football and grandchildrens’ activities. Family: Daughter Dawn (Strobbe) Goodwin & spouse Matt Goodwin; Ankeny, IA. Son Marc Strobbe; Ames, IA. Grandchildren: Adalyn & Jack Goodwin (Dawn), Ethan Strobbe (Marc)