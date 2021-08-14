 Skip to main content
Dennis & Vi Strobbe
Dennis & Vi Strobbe

Dennis & Vi Strobbe

Celebrating 50 years of marriage on August 20, 2021.

They were married on August 20, 1971 at St Ann’s Church in Long Grove, IA.

Dennis retired from farming and working at American Honda in 2009. Vi (Holst) retired from John Deere Information Systems 2016. They enjoy spending time working in their flower beds and garden. Weekends are spent watching Hawkeye Football and grandchildrens’ activities. Family: Daughter Dawn (Strobbe) Goodwin & spouse Matt Goodwin; Ankeny, IA. Son Marc Strobbe; Ames, IA. Grandchildren: Adalyn & Jack Goodwin (Dawn), Ethan Strobbe (Marc)

