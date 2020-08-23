The children of Dr. Harold and Georgia Mihm happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Harry and Georgia were married August 28th 1970 in Waterloo, IA at St. Edwards Catholic Church. They have four children; Matthew, Martha, Mary and Michelle, and eleven grandchildren. Their lives have been enriched by four very special schnauzers.Harry practiced OBGYN for over 36 years in Davenport. Harry and Georgia are long time parishioners of St. John Vianney Church. They spend their time between Bettendorf and Naples, Florida. Congratulations Mom and Dad and thanks for filling our lives with love and laughter!