Dunsworth 65th Wedding Anniversary

Dolly and Ira Dunsworth announce their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 10, 1955 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. They are parents of Konnie (Lyle), Greg (Huda), and Tad (Lynette). They have 7 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Ira retired from Central High School after 40 years of teaching. He was the track and cross country coach. Dolly was manager of Sieg Credit Union. Later working at Kirlins Hallmark. Due to COVID-19 no celebration is planned. Their children are asking to shower them with cards. Their address is 2224 N. Birchwood, Davenport, 52804