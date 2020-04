× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward and Janet (Schoening) Wachs, East Moline, IL, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on March 29th. They were married March 26, 1960 in Elivra, Iowa.

Their children are Tim, Theresa, and Patricia (Brian). They have three

grandchildren (Ashley, Jordyn, and Connor) and one great-grandchild (Rozalee).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0