50 Years!

We are excited to celebrate Eva Bathje’s 50th anniversary of immigrating to the United States. Eva arrived to America on February 21, 1970 from Hungary. Growing

up in humble beginnings in Tapolca, Hungary, Eva originally came to Chicago to visit her brother Emery and her mother Caroline. Eva went on to meet her husband George Bathje, with whom she will be celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with later this year.

George and Eva raised 3 children - George III (Andrea), Christian (Anna), and Caroline (Daniel) – with 5 grandchildren (Cole, Jack, Ben, Hazel & Clara) and 1 more on the way in 2020! After about 14 years in Rockford IL, they have been living in Port Byron IL for

the last 30 years. Eva raised her family to be proud of their Hungarian heritage, and her family is very proud of her. We love you mom!

